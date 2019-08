Meet Bleu. New ND Highway Patrol K9

The NDHP posted pictures of the 11 week old on their Facebook page.

BISMARCK, ND — K9 Bleu is the newest member of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

They say Bleu has already begun his training with Trooper Steve Mayer.