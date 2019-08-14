MSUM Football Preparing for Season Without Top Receiver Richter

Richter injured his Achilles in the off season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSU Moorhead football is coming off an historic season reaching the postseason for the first time since 1992 with their appearance in the Mineral Water bowl.

With success comes some adversity as the Dragons start fall camp.

There’s an unexpected hole to fill heading in to the new campaign, a season without top receiver Jake Richter, who injured his Achilles in the off season.

Losing Richter is a huge blow to the offense, however, the receiving core is prepared to fill his void come week one against Minnesota–Crookston.

“J.R. is just a beast out there. Its just next man up. The receivers have to step up,” senior quarterback Jakup Sinani said. “The freshmen that came in need to step up and someone is going to have to take over that role. Its just a team effort and its not just one guy. Everyone has elevated their game since J.R. went down.”

“Everybody is looking more around to everybody else. There’s not one specific person looking to take the leadership,” senior receiver Zach Sweep said. “Its everybody looking at everybody saying ‘hey we gotta do this now.’ Were just stepping up more. We have a lot of good wide receivers.”

Richter lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns last season.