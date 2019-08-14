ND National Guard Holds Groundbreaking for New Facility in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota National Guard leaders held a groundbreaking for a new Reserve Readiness Center in north Fargo.

The center will be 156 thousand square feet and be used by the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, the 191st Military Police Company and the 112th Aviation Regiment.

The cost is $32 million. It will give the National Guard a space to store their equipment and do training exercises.

The building is expected to be completed in June 2021.

“The classrooms, the training space, the offices, are specially designed for brigade headquarters. So they have what you need to get your jobs done, with an eye toward the future,” Major General Alan Dohrmann said.

There will also be indoor vehicle storage space and a helipad.