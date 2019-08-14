NDSU Linebacker Cox “Staying Humble” Through Preseason Accolades

Cox is a watch list for Buck Buchanan Award

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox is coming off a breakout 2018 campaign. The junior saw himself finish fourth in the Buck Buchanan award voting, become a STATS FCS and Associated Press second-team All–American plus the Missouri Valley football conference defensive player of the year.

Heading into 2019, Cox is once again on the preseason watch list for the Buchanan award and STATS FCS All–American team.

Even with all the accolades surrounding his name, Cox just wants to be himself and focus on the team’s success.

“Its just staying humble. My parents always instilled in me to stay humble no matter how high or low you get,” Cox said. “Eating crumbs at the end of the day. Remembering everything is for the team and the individual accolades will come. I just let it go through one ear and out the other. Me, I’m not too much on individual awards. Looking at that stuff or retweeting or reposting. I just like to stay to myself and stay humble.”

Cox lead the team with 91 tackles.