NDSU Soccer Opens Season with Exhibition Win Over Vertibo

The Bison defeated the V-Hawks 3-0

FARGO, N.D. — The soccer season began for NDSU at Dacotah Field in an exhibition game against Vertibo where the Bison shutout the V-Hawks 3-0.

The game was scoreless entering the second half.

Marian Taiwo got the scoring started with a goal in the 55th minute. Mariah Haberle would quickly make it 2-0 with a score of her own. Elyse Huber finished things off with a goal in the 86th minute.

The Bison play their second exhibition game on Saturday against Minnesota 2:00 p.m. in St. Paul, MN.