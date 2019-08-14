Voters Approve Three Bond Measures in Barnesville School District.

Voters approved a $24.5 million facility upgrade for both the elementary and high school.

BARNESVILLE, MINN. (KFGO) – Voters in the Barnesville School District approved three bond measures for school improvements in a special election Tuesday. More than 1600 ballots were cast.

Voters approved a $24.5 million facility upgrade for both the elementary and high school by a margin of 1,082 to 627. The second bond for a $1.6 million expansion of the auditorium passed 950-753. The third question on the ballot, a $1.5 million walkway linking the high school and elementary school was approved 890 to 812.