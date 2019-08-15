Casey’s General Stores Gives $20,000 to Special Olympics North Dakota

The money was raised from the month-long Round Up promotion

HORACE, N.D. — Casey’s General Stores presents a check worth more than $20,300 to Special Olympics North Dakota.

The money was raised from the month–long Round Up promotion, which let customers round up their totals when checking out.

It also includes proceeds from every Coco–Cola drink and pizza combo.

Casey’s says the promotion was successful in part because an employee has a family member in Special Olympics.

“If you can personalize things it’s so much easier to make it special for people to raise money and have something they can connect with, knowing that that dollar means something more for them to spend their money to help out another person,” Belinda Kay Bye, district manager for Casey’s, said.

Special Olympics lets people with intellectual disabilities train year–round and compete in 32 Olympic sports.