Inaugural American Veterans Motorcycle Show Set For September In Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Downtown Fargo is going to turn into a mini Sturgis on September 7.

Fargo VFW and Downtown Community Partnership are welcoming the inaugural “American Veterans Motorcycle Show”.

It will feature the finest, fastest and the ugliest machines on 2 or 3 wheels.

All motorcycles are welcome and awards will be handed out.

The afternoon event will include dealers and vendors and it’ll benefit area veteran causes like homelessness and suicide.

Locations for pop-up vendors and motorcycle dealers need to be reserved by September 3.

You can contact Dan Jacobson at 701-799-8419 for more information.