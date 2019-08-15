Moorhead And Clay County Combine For Joint Powers Authority To Support F-M Diversion

The authority held its first meeting on Wednesday at the Clay County Courthouse

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead and Clay County are reaffirming support for the FM Diversion Project.

The entities have formed a Joint Powers Authority: the MCCJPA.

Its primary objectives include acquiring necessary property rights and pursuing additional funding for the diversion.

Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd was elected Chair while Clay County Commissioner Kevin Campbell was selected as Vice-Chair.