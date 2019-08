RedHawks Beat Sioux Falls Behind T.J. Bennett Three-Run Homer

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came off their most recent road trip with a 7-and-2 record.

They were back at Newman Outdoor Field to open up a three-game series with Sioux Falls.

There was no score until the fourth inning. Correlle Prime had an RBI single then T.J. Bennett followed that up with three-run homer.

RedHawks went on to 4-2.