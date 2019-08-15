West Acres Back to School Block Party Gets Students Ready for New School Year

People can get items personalized

FARGO, N.D. — The Back to School Block Party at West Acres Mall is the place to be if you want to jazz up your style for the season.

This time of year brings back some fond memories for people whose school days are over.

Samantha Lane, who’s always loved art during her school years, turned her passion into a business. She says back to school season brings back a lot of nostalgia.

“My favorite part about back to school is buying all the back to school supplies, pens, pencils, new notebooks, it’s still to this day one of my favorite things to go to back to school stuff and buy myself new notebooks and pens for my creative hobbies,” she said.

She’s used her artistic skills to make cards for friends and family, and now she’s helping students add a personal touch to their school supplies at the West Acres Back to School Block Party.

“This is something that I don’t get to do a lot is interacting with younger students,” she said.

Whether it’s trying a sweet treat or a new beauty product, the Block Party is a place totally dedicated to students. For one paraprofessional who’s shopping, students are who it’s all about.

“I miss the kids over the summer, so I’m excited to see all the kids again, and get to know them all over again,” Leanna Grant said.

And what do people think is trendy this season?

“It’s very much like the ’90s are back, fanny packs, tiny backpacks, clear things, neon, and I love it. I love all of the color, it’s very fun,” Lane said.

Shoppers also say it’s good to venture out because you just might find something you didn’t expect.

“Don’t just go to one place. You got to try all the places because you never know what you’re going to find. And places you don’t usually shop at. It’s good to peek into new stores because there’s always new stuff coming,” Grant said.

School starts for Fargo Public Schools next Thursday and on the 27th for West Fargo.