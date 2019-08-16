Broken Water Main Floods Moorhead Store Overnight

MOORHEAD, MN– A broken water main resulted in a big mess at the CVS Pharmacy on 30th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Police Sgt. Scott Kostohryz says officers responded to motion alarms at the store around 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered water flowing inside the store from a broken water main.

Kostohryz says it was like a waterfall coming out once firefighters got the doors open. The entire parking lot was soaked and items inside washed out into the parking lot. He described it as a “mess.”

It took public works crews about 90 minutes to find the shut-off and stop the water break.

Key-holders at neighboring stores in the complex were also contacted to make sure those were not flooded.