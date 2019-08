NDSU Football: Linebacker Jabril Cox’s Favorite Kansas City BBQ Joint

At Media Day, We Asked Cox What his favorite k.c. bbq joint is

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox hails from Kansas City, Missouri.

K.C. is well known for their barbecue and at media day, we asked what his favorite BBQ place is.

His love for BBQ has spread to his defensive teammates as well.