NDSU Football Season Preview With Bison 1660’s Keith Brake & Andy Reickhoff

The Bison Open With Butler At Target Field August 31st

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football is just two weeks away from opening their season against Butler at Target Field.

There are many story lines around the team leading up to game one.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin sits down with Bison 1660’s Keith Brake and Andy Reickhoff to discuss it all.