Protect and Serve Before The Bell, Dilworth P.D Teams Up To Help With School Supplies

Protect and serve is going beyond the call of duty and the sound of a school bell.

Dilworth Police camped out in front of Walmart to collect school supplies for kids going to Dilworth–Glyndon Felton schools.

Cops collected supplies like pencils, folders and backpacks in the hopes of helping kids in need as school closes in for families.

“We called the school they said there is a definite need in this area for certain supplies, some kids come to school with nothing, some kids don’t even get to come to school with a backpack,” Said Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharp.

If you didn’t get a chance to share some school supplies you can drop them off at the station until September 3rd when school starts.