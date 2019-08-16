RedHawks Come From Behind to Defeat Canaries

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks won their second game in a row against Sioux Falls in a come-from-behind 11-10 victory.

The game was all tied up at two after the fourth inning, but the Canaries offense erupted to score five runs in the fifth and put them ahead 6-2.

The comeback for the RedHawks began in the sixth where they scored two runs. They followed that up with a three-run seventh inning and a four-run eighth inning to jump out to the 11-9 lead.

Sioux Fall would try to pull off their own comeback in the top of the ninth, scoring one last run, but their efforts fall short and RedHawks win it 11-10.

The third game of the series will take place tomorrow at Newman Outdoor Field at 2:00 P.M.