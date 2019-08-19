Biotech Company Breaks Ground on 14-Acre Expansion in Fargo

it'll include three new buildings

FARGO, N.D. — Biotech company Aldevron breaks ground on a 14–acre expansion right here in Fargo.

It will include three buildings next to its headquarters in south Fargo.

Aldevron’s co–founders, Michael Chambers and John Ballantyne, both started their business at NDSU in 1998 as a way to create plasmid DNA for research scientists.

Now one of the new buildings will be a research and development training center for staff, students and faculty.

“What’s amazing is the 1,000 employees who are going to fill this campus and then many of them will go on and they’ll start their own companies because they’ll be inspired. They’ll say ‘I was inspired by Michael Chamber’ and ‘if he can do it in North Dakota, I can do it in North Dakota,'” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Aldevron also has locations in Madison, Wisconsin and in Germany.