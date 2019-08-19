Fire in Williams County Releases 280 Barrels of Brine

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)–A fire at a well in Williams County led to the release of 280 barrels of brine.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says the fire happened Saturday at a well 5 miles east of Alamo.

Whiting Oil and Gas Corp. reported the brine release Sunday.

All brine was contained on location and cleanup has started. A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been on site and will monitor the cleanup process.