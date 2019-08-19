Kids Get Free Haircuts at Josef’s School of Hair, Skin and Body

The "Kids for Cuts" event is in collaboration with the Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. — School is almost back in session, which means parents are prepping their children’s backpacks and lunchboxes.

But, the Salvation Army is helping get kids school–ready in a different way.

Many say that if you look good, you feel good.

“Hair is everything. No matter if you’re a male, female, child, adult, your hair makes your day,” said Josef’s School of Hair Fargo Center Director Alisha Schaeffer.

That’s why the Salvation Army is working with Josef’s School of Hair to give local kids a boost of confidence, for free.

“We get them checked in. We do a quick lice check to make sure health–wise, they’re good to go. And then they’ll go through – they’re getting their hair washed, they’re getting it cut, they’re getting it dried. We even have some face paint, some tattoos to put on them. It’s just all about the kids today,” said the Salvation Army Capt. Jeanette Jensen.

Giving free haircuts to children in kindergarten through 12th grade is something the Salvation Army does every year.

“This is actually our ten year anniversary of this annual event that we’ve done. Last year, we saw 233 kids,” she added.

This year, they’re hoping for 250 kids to come through the doors.

“The excitement is palpable here. You can’t walk through without seeing the kids making their own decisions on their hair. Getting comb brushed through and seeing the transformation in the mirror. It’s really priceless,” she said.

But the day isn’t just fun for kids.

“This is a day that we always look forward to here at Josef’s. Our students, our staff, it’s just one of the most rewarding days of our year here,” said Schaeffer.

Their reward is measured in smiles.

“I think to see kids grin when they just love their hair. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much!’ and it’s a little trim, but to them it’s so exciting. Because a lot of times kids don’t get to have the salon experience, you know, that’s more when you get a little bit older, so when the kids can come in and actually sit down in a chair and get their hair washed and blow–dried, it’s really cool,” Josef’s School of Hair student Brittany Life said.

The Salvation Army says one of the best parts about this event is that kids have the final say on their hair transformations.