NDSU Football Names Trey Lance Starter

FARGO, N.D. — The long awaited answer to who North Dakota State Football will have as its starter for week one was announced Monday.

Coach Matt Entz confirmed that Trey Lance will start week one for the Bison.

“As we’ve gone through spring ball and the first 15 days of fall camp, we’ve come to the realization Trey Lance will be our starter going into game one,” Entz said. “My challenge to the room was continue to develop each other. Iron sharpens iron. I sat down with both Noah (Sanders) and Zeb (Noland) and asked those guys to continue to move forward and make trey the very best quarterback he can be.”

Lance played in two games last season and was able to red shirt due to new NCAA rule.