WWII AirPower History Tour at Fargo Air Museum

One of only two flying B–29's left in the world is in town for a week

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Air Museum is welcoming a piece of history into town, and you can take a ride.

A World War Two bomber named FIFI is here for a week.

The 75–year old plane is one of only two flying B–29’s left in the world.

It’s here as part of the AirPower History Tour, presented by the Commemorative Air Force.

You can look at the plane up close, tour the cockpit, and even purchase the ride of your life.

Tickets range from 85 dollars to nearly two thousand dollars for the Bombardier Seat.

“The Commemorative Air Force has three tenants. We want to fly airplanes. We don’t want them to sit in a museum and collect dust. We want to honor the man who flew the airplane and the women who built the airplane, and we also want to educate. So, this is our way of bringing them out and bringing the plane to the people and educating on the airfield,” said Aircraft Commander Mark Novak.

Access to the ramp is 15 dollars for adults and 8 dollars for youth.

Children under 9 get in free.