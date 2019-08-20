Biting Into Summer’s Colorado Peaches Fundraiser

the Fargo West rotary club has put on the event for 26 years

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo West Rotary Club is biting into the sweetest part of summer with their Colorado Peaches Fundraiser.

The 26th annual event is one of two big fundraisers the group puts on each year.

Proceeds go to charities throughout the F–M area.

Peaches were ordered in advance.

In its first year, the fundraiser sold about 15–hundred lugs of fruit.

This year, the Fargo West Rotary Club sold about one–thousand lugs of peaches.

“They’re just absolutely the fabulous peaches. I look forward to them every year. This is my primetime. August is Colorado peaches, fresh corn on the cob, bacon–lettuce–tomato sandwiches,” said John Stern, a member of the club.

Stern says the club has always sold peaches from Palisades, Colorado because they are so good that they’re usually hard to come by.