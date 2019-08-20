Del Monte Plant In Minnesota To Close This Fall

69 full-time and 294 seasonal employees Will Be Out of Jobs

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. — The Del Monte Foods plant in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota will close permanently sometime this fall, affecting 69 full-time and 294 seasonal employees.

According to Del Monte Pacific Limited, the plant will permanently close after the current pack season, which it expects to be on or around Oct. 21, 2019.

The layoffs will begin in stages when all labeling, shipping and closing activities are completed around June 2020.

In a release, Del Monte announced the closure of the Sleepy Eye facility and a similar facility in Mendota, Illinois.

The Cambria, Wisconsin facility will be sold after its packing season as well.

In Crystal City, Texas, the facility will be selling off its manufacturing assets after its closure.