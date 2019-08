Fargo Post 2 Championship Game Postponed Due To Rain

Playing In Shelby, North Carolina

SHELBY, N.C. — Fargo Post 2 was leading 2-1 in the American Legion World Series Championship game when the skies opened up once again.

Play is expected to resume Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The 10:00 a.m. ET start time is tentative as of now. The time could change based off of weather patterns for the rest of the evening.