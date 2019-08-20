For the first time ever a North Dakota team is represented in the American Legion World Series

Rain has delayed the game until Wednesday morning

FARGO, N.D. — Fans and friends of the team packed Herd & Horns to help cheer the team on.

Fargo quickly got on the board with two runs in the first inning before rain delayed the game.

The increased exposure the Fargo Post 2 baseball team has received makes one coach excited for the future.

“I mean it puts our program on the map, and I mean everyone thinks you gotta go to the southern part of the country, you gotta go west to have good baseball or even east. For us to be on the big stage like this and showcase what North Dakota baseball is all about. That’s really great to see,” says Fargo Jets baseball coach Mike Boutain.