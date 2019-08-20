Making a Splash at the Red River Zoo

The Red River Zoo hosts Dunk Tank Fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraiser at the zoo makes a big splash.

The Red River Zoo in Fargo recruited volunteers to take the plunge in the dunk tank.

KVRR’s own Molly Fontaine who works behind the scenes even got in on the action.

Nearly a dozen volunteers raised money before the big event.

Kids at the zoo got to take part by hitting the magic button.

All the money raised will help ongoing animal care, educational programs, and conservation work.

They are still accepting donations. Click here for a link and hit “Vote Now” to donate.