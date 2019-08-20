Update: Missing Girl Has Been Found

Update: Hajar Kasem, was located in Moorhead and is safe. The Moorhead Police Department said several tips from the public led to a successful resolution to this case.

Moorhead, M.N.–The Moorhead Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female from Moorhead.

Hajar Kasem, age 14, is described as being 4’11’’, 110 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants on Wednesday, August 14.

The Moorhead Police Department believes Kasem is currently in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Anyone who has information regarding her current location is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.