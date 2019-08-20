The Reverend Katanga Will Not Face Child Misconduct Charges In Cass County

Police investigated a report that he had sexual contact with a child at St. Anne's and Joachim in Fargo several years ago

FARGO, N.D. — A priest who served a church in Fargo and three parishes in south-central North Dakota will not face child sexual misconduct charges, at least in Fargo.

Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has decided it doesn’t have a strong enough case to charge the Reverend Wenceslaus Katanga.

An assistant state’s attorney says he doesn’t believe McHenry County has made a decision yet on filing charges there in a separate case.

Katanga was pastor at churches in Wishek, Zeeland and Ashley when he was placed on leave.