With Feud Over, University of North Dakota Donors Sign Contract Extension

School and Ralph Engelstad Arena officials announced Tuesday that the deal will run through September of 2030.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A major donor to the University of North Dakota who had threatened to withhold donations over a dispute with the former president has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the school to operate the team’s hockey arena.

School and Ralph Engelstad Arena officials announced Tuesday that the deal will run through September of 2030. Terms were not announced.

Engelstad Foundation trustee Kris McGarry, whose late father donated money for the $110 million arena, was at odds with previous president Mark Kennedy over the arena usage agreement, among others things. Kennedy was named president at the University of Colorado in May.

McGarry said in a release that she appreciated interim President Joshua Wynne’s “leadership on this issue.”

The foundation recently donated $4 million for a $6 million hockey scoreboard.