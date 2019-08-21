Crookston Police Ask Public For Help In Locating Missing Woman

45-year-old Ellen Simmons of Crookston was reported missing on Saturday

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Police in Crookston are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

She was last seen on Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center in Bagley.

Simmons had said she was attempting to get a ride to Bemidji.

She left home without her phone and medications.

Simmons is about five foot three and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing an orange/black tank top, multi-colored capri-leggings and brown sandals.

If you spot her contact authorities.