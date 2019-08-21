First Class Mortgage Raising Money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

It's partnering with Pico Food Truck for the day

FARGO, N.D. — First Class Mortgage is financing more than just their customers’ homes with a fundraiser to make wishes come true.

The company is partnering with Pico Food Truck for the day to raise money for the Make–A–Wish Foundation.

The truck was stationed in First Class’s parking lot on 13th Avenue South for the afternoon.

For every person served, First Class Mortgage is donating 1 dollar to Make–A–Wish.

The company’s president says this is a cause close to his heart.

“I had a gal that I went to high school with and her daughter had cancer, and she was a Make–A–Wish recipient, and I just remember how that affected their family, and so it was just a way for us to give back,” said First Class Mortgage President Dan Van Winkle.

This is the third year First Class Mortgage is partnering with local food trucks to raise money for the foundation.