Minnesota Wild Hire Bill Guerin as new General Manager

“I am thrilled to announce we have hired Bill Guerin, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, as General Manager of the Minnesota Wild,” Leipold said. “Bill has been a winner throughout his hockey career and I am extremely pleased to be able to add his experience to our organization and The State of Hockey.”

Guerin, 48, joins the Wild after spending the last eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, including the last five seasons as Assistant General Manager. He spent three seasons (2011-14) as the Penguins player development coach, helping develop the organization’s minor league, junior and college prospects, many of whom were key contributors on Pittsburgh’s 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup teams. Guerin was promoted to Assistant General Manager by the organization on June 6, 2014, and served as the General Manager of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and oversaw the day-to-day operations of Pittsburgh’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the last two seasons.

He recorded 856 points (429-427=856), a plus-51 rating and 1,660 penalty minutes (PIM) in 1,263 career games during 18 seasons (1991-2010) in the NHL with New Jersey, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas, St. Louis, San Jose and the New York Islanders. Guerin played in four NHL All-Star Games (2001, 2003, 2004 and 2007) and ranks fourth in shots on goal (3,693), sixth in goals, seventh in games played, 10th in PIM and 13th in scoring in NHL history amongst American-born players. He is one of eight U.S. born players to record 400 career goals and 400 career assists in the NHL. Guerin also made 15 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and tallied 74 points (39-35=140) in 140 career playoff contests, winning the Stanley Cup in 1995 with New Jersey and in 2009 with Pittsburgh. He was selected by New Jersey in the first round (fifth overall) of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft.

Guerin represented the United States at three Olympic Games (1988, 2002 and 2006) and two World Cups of Hockey (1996, 2004). Guerin helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey and a silver medal at the 2002 Olympics. He also played for Team USA at the 1989 and 1990 IIHF World Junior Championships and played in 46 games for the U.S. National Team during the 1991-92 Pre-Olympic Tour. Guerin tallied 70 points (40-30=70) in 77 games during two seasons at Boston College (1989-91). The native of Worcester, Mass., was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

He and his wife, Kara, have four children, Kayla, Grace, Liam and Lexi.