Rape Charge Filed Against Semi Driver Stopped On I-94 Near Moorhead

STEARNS CO., Minn. — A semi driver from Lexington, Michigan who was pulled over on I-94 east of Moorhead Monday morning has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl.

34-year-old Kenneth Zehnder has been charged in Stearns County District Court.

The girl, who said she’d been with Zehnder for about a week, told investigators that he most recently assaulted her at a truck stop near St. Cloud.

She says other sexual assaults took place at different locations.

The truck was stopped by the state patrol after the girl sent a text to emergency dispatch in Otter Tail County.

Zehnder’s bail is set at $100,000.