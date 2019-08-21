Three People Okay After Two-Vehicle Crash

FARGO, N.D. — A crash on Broadway and 22nd Avenue North left two drivers and a child in the passenger’s seat shaken but luckily, unharmed.

Fargo Police say a pickup driver crashed into the right hand side of an SUV.

They say the driver had stopped at a stop sign but didn’t see the other car coming her way.

The SUV with a mother and her daughter inside rolled once.

A neighbor was walking her dog when she heard tires screeching and immediately sprang into action.

“I saw the car roll over. It was kind of just a super loud noise, and I threw my dog in the house, called 911, and ran over here to see if I could do anything. I’m a junior nursing student at NDSU, so I wanted to see if I could help any way that I could,” said neighbor Rachel Johnson.

Johnson says the ambulance arrived within minutes, so she did not have to get involved.

Nobody was hurt.