Two Arrested in Becker County for Fleeing Authorities in Stolen Vehicle

Becker County, MN–Two people were arrested in Becker County after fleeing authorities in a stolen vehicle on August 20.

A United States Fish and Wildlife Service warden made brief contact with a vehicle and two occupants in the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. After leaving the vehicle, the warden discovered the license plate was not on file.

The warden attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of County Highway 29 and MN Highway 34. The vehicle did not stop, and dispatch then advised the vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle traveled Westbound on MN Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes reaching speeds over 90 miles-per-hour. The vehicle turned north on 302nd Avenue, went off-road through fields before fleeing on foot. A perimeter was set up and a K-9 search ensued.

Jeremy Bromley, 28, of Belle Plaine, MN, and Jennifer Gynild, 24, of Minneapolis, were taken into custody. Authorities found stolen items in the vehicle, including stolen guns.