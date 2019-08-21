Vitalant to Host Blood Drive in Support of Grantley Johnson

Fargo, N.D.–Vitalant will be hosting a “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” blood drive in support of Grantley Johnson on August 26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grantley Johnson is currently battling Leukemia and spent his 7th birthday in the hospital because of it.

Donors will be able to sign a “get well soon” cape for Grantley, who is a huge fan of super heroes. Captain America and Black Panther from WishFast will also make guest appearances.

Vitalant is partnering with Be The Match to help raise awareness of the important role bone marrow donations play in helping cure blood cancer.