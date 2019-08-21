Vitalant Wants Your Help at Grantley Johnson’s Blood Drive

The Blood Drive is August 26 From 7:00 am - 3:00 pm

“Not all heroes wear capes”.

That is the title of an upcoming blood drive that will help more than just the regions supply.

Vitalant wants your help at Grantley Johnson’s blood drive on Monday at their Fargo donation center.

Grantley has been diagnosed with leukemia twice at just the age of 7.

About 30% of the blood is used by cancer patients during their treatment.

In addition to donating the gift of life, you’ll also be able to sign a cape for Grantley who is a huge fan of superheroes.

“We’re also doing an employee blood drive raising money for Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish has done a wish for Grantley as well as other people in our community. So we just really want to give back, make an impact, and replace those blood units that are being used,” says mobile account coordinator Mara Dokukin.

The blood drive will also feature an appearance from Black Panther and Captain America.