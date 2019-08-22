Choice Bank Donates $100,000 to Food Bank

Great Plains says this donation will make a tremendous impact on the food bank's long term plans

FARGO, N.D. — Now in its 36th year, the Great Plains Food Bank is North Dakota’s only food bank.

Choice Bank is supporting its fight to end hunger with a major 100,000 dollar donation.

The money will provide more than 3,000 meals to those in need.

Choice is also donating more than 2,000 pounds of food collected through food drives at their locations throughout North Dakota and Minnesota.

Great Plains officials say a substantial donation like this will make a tremendous impact on the food bank’s long term plans.

“So we set a five year goal to reduce the number of meals people are missing by 50 percent by 2021, and we’re almost three years into that, and we’re on target so far, so that’s very exciting. But then our long–term goal is really to achieve a completely hunger–free North Dakota and Clay County in Minnesota by 2037,” said Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent.

Great Plains Food Bank has distributed more than 170 million meals to people in need.