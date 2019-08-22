Escaped Inmate From Alabama Could Be In Oakes, North Dakota Area

William Phelps escaped out of Houston County, Alabama and has three arrest warrants out of North Dakota

OAKES, N.D. — Police in Oakes, North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate out of Alabama.

38-year-old William Phelps is believed to be in the Oakes area.

He escaped out of Houston County, Alabama and has three arrest warrants out of North Dakota.

He is 5-foot-10 and about 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Phelps is asked to contact the Oakes Police Department.