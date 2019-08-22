Masked Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase

Shane Feuillerat is currently in the Clay County Jail for felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Glyndon, M.N.–A masked man led Clay County Authorities on a high speed chase early Thursday morning in rural Glyndon.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a strange man wearing a half skull mask and goggles who appeared to be watching people.

A deputy attempted to contact the man, but he fled in the vehicle and refused to stop for emergency lights and siren. The driver fled onto gravel roads and reached speeds of 80 miles per hour.

A Hawley Police Officer was able to deploy a tire deflation device on 200th St just north of Highway 10. The driver slowed down enough to allow the deputy to conduct a pit maneuver, disabling the vehicle.

Shane Feuillerat, 27, of Frazee fled on foot before being taken into custody. He is currently in the Clay County Jail for felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.