Grafton Opens Football Season with Win Over Oak Grove

The Spoilers defeated the Grovers 16-6

FARGO, N.D. — Grafton got the football season started off on the right foot with a 16-6 win against Oak Grove.

It was a close first half. Justin Garza caught a touchdown pass from Landon Woinarowicz in the second quarter. After a two point conversion, the Spoilers were ahead 8-0 heading into halftime.

Oak Grove struck back in the third with a touchdown. However, they were unable to convert the extra two points and Grafton kept the lead.

The Spoilers add on that lead in the final quarter. They score one more touchdown and that would be enough to bring them to the 16-6 victory in the season opener.