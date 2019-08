Haberle Goal Hands NDSU Soccer First Win of the Season

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU Soccer opened their season Friday night against St. Mary’s.

Forward Mariah Haberle scored thirteen minutes into the match and that ended up being the only score of the contest.

The Bison start the year off with a win. They’ll play Montana next at home Sunday at 1:00 p.m.