NDSU Soccer Finishes In a Draw with Montana

Mariah Haberle had the lone goal of the day for the Bison

FARGO, N.D. – A goal midway through the second half by Montana evened the match, as the North Dakota State soccer team tied the Grizzlies 1-1 in double overtime Sunday afternoon at Dacotah Field.

The Bison (1-0-1, 0-0 Summit) will travel east this weekend, as they face Vermont (2-0, 0-0 American East) and New Hampshire (1-1, 0-0 American East) at the TD Bank Classic in Burlington, Vt. The Bison will face Vermont on Friday night and New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

NDSU struck first, as Kate Swanis found Mariah Haberle for a goal in the 30th minute. Haberle stuck her second goal of the weekend in the bottom right corner from the top of the box. It was the first career assist for Swanis.

In the 65th minute, Alex Coyle scored the first goal of the year for the Grizzlies off an assist from Taylor Stoeger. The goal came off a corner kick in a scramble in front of the net.

“We pride ourselves on really good performances, on and off the ball,” head coach Mike Regan said. “We were a little bit off the pace today.”

Haberle had three shots to lead the Bison, while Marian Taiwo had a pair. Brookelyn Dew, Paige Goaley and Lavin Douglass each added a shot. Haberle, Dani Algera and Monica Polgar each played all 110 minutes for NDSU. Polgar recorded nine saves in the net, as she moved to 1-0-1 on the season.

“Sunday games you’re always going to use more players,” Regan added. “That was our intention, as we used 17 the other night and we used more today. Over the course of 110 minutes, I’m happy with a 1-1 draw.”

Montana had a 22-8 advantage in shots, while holding a 9-3 advantage in corner kicks. The tie was the first for the Bison under Regan, while it was the first since a scoreless tie with Denver on Oct. 14, 2016.