RedHawks Give Up Early Lead in Loss to Winnipeg

The Goldeyes defeated the RedHawks 7-5

FARGO, N.D. — Despite taking an early lead in the game, the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks gave up three runs in the ninth in a 7-5 loss against Winnipeg.

The RedHawks bats were going early. Chris Jacobs had an RBI double in the first to get the team on the board. Leo Pina added to the lead in the third with a two-run blast.

It was 5-2 after the fifth inning.

The Goldeyes, however, score two runs in the sixth and three in the ninth to complete the late comeback and even up the series against the RedHawks.

The teams play the finale tomorrow at 7:00 P.M.