Body Found After Assault Call Identified

GONVICK, Minn. — A man who was found dead in Gonvick, Minnesota last week has been identified.

He is 52-year-old Jonathon Sundquist of rural Gonvick.

Polk County deputies responded just before midnight Friday to a report of an assault and found Sundquist’s body.

They say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.