Man Arrested After Woman Found Bleeding Profusely From Her Neck
Dominic Pierce was arrested for aggravated assault
FARGO, N.D. — A man arrested in June for shooting at a man with a BB gun pistol is back in custody for assault.
Police in Fargo say 26-year-old Dominic Pierce was arrested for aggravated assault.
He is accused of cutting a female acquaintance in the neck with a piece of glass causing her to bleed profusely.
It happened around 3:30 Saturday morning in the 900 block of 6th Avenue North.
A K9 helped search for Pierce but was unsuccessful.
He was later located and arrested.
Pierce was charged with reckless endangerment in June after shooting at another man with a BB gun pistol after getting into an argument.
The victim was not hurt.