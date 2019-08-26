Man Arrested After Woman Found Bleeding Profusely From Her Neck

Dominic Pierce was arrested for aggravated assault

FARGO, N.D. — A man arrested in June for shooting at a man with a BB gun pistol is back in custody for assault.

Police in Fargo say 26-year-old Dominic Pierce was arrested for aggravated assault.

He is accused of cutting a female acquaintance in the neck with a piece of glass causing her to bleed profusely.

It happened around 3:30 Saturday morning in the 900 block of 6th Avenue North.

A K9 helped search for Pierce but was unsuccessful.

He was later located and arrested.

Pierce was charged with reckless endangerment in June after shooting at another man with a BB gun pistol after getting into an argument.

The victim was not hurt.