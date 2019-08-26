Man Wounded in Shooting on South Fargo Street

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of 31st Avenue South. The shooting happened in the street. The entire area was blocked off.

Police tell KFGO News the man’s injuries are not life-threatening. The victim is not cooperating with investigators and no further information is being released at this time.