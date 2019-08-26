North Dakota State University Welcomes Class of 2023

It's the first day of classes for students at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — It’s the first day of classes for students at North Dakota State University, but the festivities go on all week long.

NDSU President Dean Bresciani is giving a special welcome to the undergraduate class of 2023.

During his speech, each student was given an envelope with a tassel tucked inside.

He says it’s a reminder of what the freshmen will be working toward for the next four years.

“It’s important that they see how important being a college student is, how amazing it is to be able to have a college education, and that they’re able to come to NDSU. And we want them to see their class, and be connected as that new incoming class and be welcomed into our herd,” said New Student Programming Coordinator Alyssa Teubner.

Welcome Week for NDSU students includes activities like hall socials, craft parties and a comedy performance.