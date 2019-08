So You Think You Can Dance

“Each season, the talent on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE reaches new levels and continues to create the most incredible routines,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “The hard work and passion that goes into each performance is awe-inspiring. We can’t wait to see what Season 16 has in store and look forward to bringing you a new crop of incredible, inspired and inspiring dancers.”