West Fargo Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

They say no one was injured during the robbery at Casey's General Store on Sheyenne Street

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Police are searching for a man who robbed a Casey’s General Store just after 7:00 this morning.

Officers say the suspect was armed with a gun.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured when a man robbed this Casey’s General Store on Sheyenne Street.

Officers say the man they’re looking for is under six–feet–tall and has a slender build.

He wore a black hoodie and white mask.

West Fargo Police say he showed the cashier his gun, before taking off with an unknown amount of cash.

Businesses in the area are making sure their employees take extra precautions.

“We will address it with the staff to make sure that when they’re closing to make sure the doors are locked and we have always had closing employees park up front where it’s lighted and visible. They park in a different area than the people who work during the day,” said Kurt Lepird, owner of Silver Dollar Bar & Flying Pig Grill.

Lepird says in the future, he’d like some help from police in preparing his staff.

“I think we have a great police department. Maybe only thing that I’d say is if cases like this happen in our neighborhood, that maybe we get some information from them and maybe some tips of what we could do to kind of ease our staff on closing that night.”

He says in the 25 years his restaurant has been on Sheyenne, he rarely hears of an armed robbery.

And neighboring businesses agree.

“This is a happy place. It’s a happy street, it’s a good community of businesses and people so it’s rare for something like this to happen. It’s the first we’ve heard of in a year of being in business on Sheyenne Street,” said Danielle Gilseth, co-owner of Grateful Cratefulls.

West Fargo Police say the investigation is ongoing.

They also ask neighbors with cameras in the area to contact them.